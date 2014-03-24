2 arrested after marijuana allegedly found during traffic stop

Two men were arrested recently after sheriff's deputies allegedly found marijuana during a traffic stop.

Karl M. Allen, of South Fulton, Tenn., was charged with possession of marijuana, failure to surrender a suspended/revoked operator's license and on an outstanding Fulton County District Court warrant for failure to comply.

Donald E. Nettles, of Hickman, Ky., was charged with two outstanding Fulton County District Court warrants for failure to appear for various charges.

On Friday, March 21, Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Atwood Street in Hickman, Ky. While interviewing the individuals, deputies say a strong smell of raw marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle.

One of the sheriff's office K-9 unites were brought to the scene and a perimeter search of the vehicle was conducted. Deputies say the K-9 alerted to the rear passenger area of the vehicle.

They say a large baggie was found on the rear passenger seat and a subject was arrested. Deputies say a second passenger in the vehicle was arrested on two outstanding Fulton County District Court warrants.



According to the sheriff's office, the bag of marijuana found on Allen weighed 2.3 ounces or 65.1 grams.

Both men were taken to the Fulton County Detention Center in Hickman, Ky.

The FCSO was assisted at the scene by the Hickman Police Department.

