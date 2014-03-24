Funeral arrangements set for Pinckneyville man killed in train, - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Funeral arrangements set for Pinckneyville man killed in train, truck crash

DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the Pinckneyville man who was killed in a train versus pickup truck crash on Monday near Du Quoin.

Jeremy Ray Nehrkorn, age 27, of Pinckneyville leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

Funeral services will be held at Friendship Church of Christ in Tamaroa on Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. with Brother Randy Allison officiating. Interment will be in Galum Presbyterian Cemetery in Pinckneyville.

Visitation is at Friendship Church of Christ in Tamaroa on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Friday at the church from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Jeremy’s daughter, Alivia.

Pyatt Funeral Home in Pinckneyville is in charge of arrangements.

The crash happened at Tanglefoot Road and Denny Road near Du Quoin.

The Canadian National Train struck a red pickup on the passenger side.

Nehrkorn was the driver of the truck. He was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where he died.

The Canadian National Train was headed southeast from St. Louis to Du Quoin. Nehrkorn was northbound on Denny Road when the two collided.

The Perry County Sheriff's Department, ambulance crews and fire department responded to the scene.

