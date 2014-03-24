Suspicious package left at TV station sparks investigation

Authorities responded to a southern Illinois television station Monday morning after a suspicious package was delivered to the station.Bruce Tally with the Carterville Fire Department says a package that appeared to be two paper plated taped together was put in a mailbox outside the WSIL-TV station. A staff member brought it into the building and realized there was a threat.Tally says a message was written on the package. No word on exactly what the message said.WSIL-TV News Director Mike Snuffer says around 40 to 45 people were inside the building. No one was hurt. Those inside were asked to leave the building.A robot was used to removed the suspicious item from the TV station and determined it was not a bomb or a hazardous substance. Crews have secured the item and sealed the lid.It is still being investigation by the Crainville Police Department.Employees were let back in the building.Police, fire, the bomb squad, and Hazmat responded to the scene.