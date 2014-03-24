Man seriously injured in McCracken County ATV crash

One man was seriously injured after his ATV overturned in McCracken County Saturday evening.

According to Sergeant Kevin Lynn with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, deputies got a call just after 5:30 from a driver who had seen someone on the ground next to a three-wheeler in the middle of Metropolis Lake Road.

When fire crews got to the scene, they found 32-year-old Roy A. Glisson of West Paducah unconscious.

He woke up and was combative when firefighters tried to assess his injuries.



Glisson was taken to Baptist Hospital where he was reportedly taken into surgery for head injuries.



His condition is unknown at this time.

An investigation showed that before the crash, Glisson was driving north on Metropolis Lake Road and, for unknown reasons, lost control of the ATV and it overturned.



Glisson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to Lynn.



It does not appear that any other vehicles were involved.

Toxicology results for Glisson are pending.