World tuberculosis day - Search for flight 370 - Services for Williams

It's a very chilly morning, so you'll want to grab a coat and some gloves on your way out the door. Brian Alworth will have the latest forecast throughout The Breakfast Show.



Today is World Tuberculosis Day and Holly Brantley will have details on the local impact in a live report.

Also happening today: the funeral for Chrissy Williams, the woman who had been missing from Hardin County since December. She was found last week in an SUV that was pulled from the Ohio River.



A barge that collided with a ship and spilled oil in Galveston Bay is still holding up traffic in one of the world's busiest waterways this morning. Get the full story at 5:10.

Then at 5:20, the company that owns both Olive Garden and Red Lobster says quarterly profits are down.?



It's every teenagers worst nightmare! Teachers now have the technology to remotely turn off their students' cell phones. I'll have the story at 5:35.

Starting at 6, we'll bring you the latest developments in the search for Malaysian Airlines Flight 370.

Plus, get details on the deadly mudslide that happened over the weekend in Washington.

At 6:15: Louisiana's social services department is now banning the spending of welfare money at lingerie stores, tattoo shops, nail salons and jewelry stores.?

Following that, find out how we're doing on our March Madness brackets and get the lineup for today's games being shown on KFVS.

?