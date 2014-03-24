KY450/Oaks Road in McCracken County reopened to traffic

Officials announced Sunday that KY 450/Oaks Road in McCracken County has been reopened to traffic.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the roadway was opened to traffic around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Todd says concrete poured Sunday for an emergency repair on the Clarks River Bridge at the 1 mile marker on KY 450/Oaks Road in McCracken County has cured and work on the bridge deck is now finished.

Late Thursday night, crews responded to a report of a washout that had damaged pavement near the Clarks River Bridge.

A team of engineers thoroughly checked the bridge and roadway on Friday.

Moisture, along with freezing and thawing during the extreme winter weather, had damaged concrete at the immediate end of the bridge.

About 1,700 vehicles travel this section of KY 450/Oaks Road in McCracken County in an average day.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

?