Funeral arrangements announced for Chrisandra 'Chrissy' Williams

The Hardin County coroner confirmed Friday night that the body found inside an SUV pulled from the Ohio River is that of Chrisandra Williams.

Funeral arrangements have been made for Chrisandra "Chrissy" Williams only days after her body was finally found in the Ohio River. Williams had been missing since December 2013.

Services will be held at the Watson Funeral Home in Eldorado, Illinois, according to their website.

Visitation is Monday from 5-8 p-m.

The funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m.

An autopsy was conducted Friday evening.

The corner has not released results, pending the toxicology report which will arrive in 2-3 weeks.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at: http://www.watsonfuneralhome.net

? Memorial donations may be made to the "Hope for Chrissy" fund and can be left at the funeral home.

