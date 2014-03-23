5 killed in MO crash - Motor home fire - Funeral arrangements fo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 killed in MO crash - Motor home fire - Funeral arrangements for Chrisandra Williams

Troopers say 3 children and 2 adults were killed in an early morning crash in Mo. Troopers say 3 children and 2 adults were killed in an early morning crash in Mo.
Crews were called to this motor home fire Sunday (Source: Heartland News MMJ, Mike Mohundro) Crews were called to this motor home fire Sunday (Source: Heartland News MMJ, Mike Mohundro)
Funeral arrangement have been announced for Chrisandra Williams. Funeral arrangement have been announced for Chrisandra Williams.

Five people were killed in an early morning crash in Lawrence County, Missouri. Two of the victims were from Van Buren, Mo. Learn more tonight at 10:00.

Deputies say a West Paducah man was injured in an ATV wreck on Saturday evening.

Cape Fire Battalion Chief Mark Starnes says around 3:12 p.m. Sunday firefighters were called to a motor home fire on Water Street in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a southern Illinois woman found Friday. Before Chrisandra Williams' body was found, she had been missing since December 2013.

Bryan McCormick says a few clouds move in after midnight as a northeast wind dies down.

Interest in storm shelters is rising in the Heartland.

Families in Aquilla, Mo. are scrambling to find a new place to live as sewer problems at a mobile home park drive residents out. Some residents say they have no place to go. Kadee Brosseau has the details tonight at 10:05.

Arnold Wyrick tells us about a police K9 training program in southern Illinois held today.

Coast Guard officials said that up to 168,000 gallons of tar-like oil was dumped after a vessel/ship collision in Galveston Bay, Texas.

France provided new satellite data Sunday showing possible debris from the missing Malaysia Airlines jet.

Josh Frydman was NCAA hoops highlights including a big win today by Kentucky.

For more news, go to our mobile app.

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:47:07 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly