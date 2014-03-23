5 killed in MO crash - Motor home fire - Funeral arrangements for Chrisandra Williams

Funeral arrangement have been announced for Chrisandra Williams.

Crews were called to this motor home fire Sunday (Source: Heartland News MMJ, Mike Mohundro)

Troopers say 3 children and 2 adults were killed in an early morning crash in Mo.

Five people were killed in an early morning crash in Lawrence County, Missouri. Two of the victims were from Van Buren, Mo. Learn more tonight at 10:00.

Deputies say a West Paducah man was injured in an ATV wreck on Saturday evening.

Cape Fire Battalion Chief Mark Starnes says around 3:12 p.m. Sunday firefighters were called to a motor home fire on Water Street in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a southern Illinois woman found Friday. Before Chrisandra Williams' body was found, she had been missing since December 2013.

Bryan McCormick says a few clouds move in after midnight as a northeast wind dies down.

Interest in storm shelters is rising in the Heartland.

Families in Aquilla, Mo. are scrambling to find a new place to live as sewer problems at a mobile home park drive residents out. Some residents say they have no place to go. Kadee Brosseau has the details tonight at 10:05.

Arnold Wyrick tells us about a police K9 training program in southern Illinois held today.

Coast Guard officials said that up to 168,000 gallons of tar-like oil was dumped after a vessel/ship collision in Galveston Bay, Texas.

France provided new satellite data Sunday showing possible debris from the missing Malaysia Airlines jet.

Josh Frydman was NCAA hoops highlights including a big win today by Kentucky.

