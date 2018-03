Interest in storm shelters on the rise

?

Spring is here and that means severe weather could be on the horizon. Not only is keeping a close eye on weather a good idea, but preparing for it beforehand is essential as well.The Home and Garden Show at the Show-Me-Center had a couple of vendors Sunday showing what the options are for preparing with storm shelters that can be built.The Ultimate Storm Shelter company out of Paducah talked about how important it is to make sure you are ready and safe when a storm comes your way.They were extremely busy all three days of event with people coming by and getting information and asking questions.We talked with the owners of this company and they said this is the time to get prepared for severe weather.With schools, cities, and homeowners constantly looking to install new shelters, people of the Heartland are looking at the option of installing shelters of their own.Shelters are designed for in home and underground to sustain high winds and debris from hurting people.Online: http://www.fema.gov/safe-rooms