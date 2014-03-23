Motor home destroyed by fire in Cape Girardeau

According to Cape Fire Battalion Chief Mark Starnes, around 3:12 p.m. Sunday, fire fighters were called to a motor home on fire on Water Street in Cape Girardeau. Upon arrival, the motor home had flames coming out of the vehicle.

The owner first moved the motor home and went inside. He came back outside and found the motor home on fire in the front area of the vehicle.

A family lived in the motor home just a couple months ago while their home was getting remodeled.

Starnes said up to $10,000 of damage was done. The cause is unknown at this time but Starnes says the fire started underneath the dash.

The motor home is a total loss.

