Sewer problems force families out of homes

AQUILLA, MO (KFVS) - Families in Aquilla are scrambling to find a new place to live as sewer problems at a mobile home park drive residents out. Some residents say they have no place to go.

Mark Fererro has less than three weeks to find a new home for his family.

"I got a letter from the landlord saying that I had to move my home within the next 30 days and he was going to turn off my sewer system,” Fererro said.

Fererro’s neighbors say it’s not easy to just pick up and move, especially on such short notice.

“I have nowhere to put my trailer," Deward Philpott said. "I don't have the means to move it. I don't have the money to move it. So I don't know what I'm going to do."

According to a letter from the landlord, the sewer will be shut off to sic homes in the park on April 12. That’s because there is a violation of the Department of Natural Resources’ wastewater disposal regulations.

"Sewer lines for the trailer park all run down to the creek,” Fererro said. “DNR came in and said they all had to be removed and all the homes had to be removed from the property."

Residents here have lived here for years. They say they didn’t know there was a sewer problem until now.

"Right over here, underneath those sticks, there is a little pool of sewage and just right down there, there is a great big pool right down there,” Fererro said.

They say it’s not only smelly, but also dangerous.

“No, we definitely do not want our grandkids and stuff like this out here playing in all this mess, these holes dug and all this raw sewage. No,” Johnny Hopkins said.

People who live here say, not they’re just trying to figure out where to go now.

Heartland News did try to get in touch with the landlord. Reporters were unable to reach him on the phone and he seemed to not be home when they knocked on his front door.

