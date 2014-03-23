5 killed in MO crash, including 2 from Van Buren

Five people were killed in an early morning crash in Lawrence County, Missouri. Two of the victims were from Van Buren, Mo.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D, 30-year-old John A. Stephens and 27-year-old Lori L. Stephens, both of Van Buren, died in the two-vehicle crash around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers say Stephens' vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Ford F350 head on. It happened on Route H, three miles southwest of Mt. Vernon, Mo.

A 7-year-old boy, a five-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy all riding in the Stephens' car died in the crash. They were all from Ordway, Colorado.

The driver of the Ford, 75-year-old Mason Colley from La Russell, Mo., was seriously injured and airlifted to a Springfield, Missouri hospital in serious condition.

All of the victims were pronounced at the scene at 5:55 a.m. by the Lawrence County coroner.

Troopers say the Stephens' and Colley was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

