West Paducah man injured in ATV wreck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

West Paducah man injured in ATV wreck

(Source: MGN) (Source: MGN)
WEST PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Deputies say a West Paducah man was injured in an ATV wreck on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers received a call from a driver that found a man laying next to a 3-wheeler in the middle of Metropolis Lake Road.

When fire crews arrived, they found 32-year-old, Roy A. Glisson unconscious. He awoke and became combative when firefighters began assessing his injuries.

He was taken to Baptist Hospital where he was taken to surgery for head injuries. At this time his condition is unknown.

An investigation revealed that prior to the accident, Glisson was traveling north on Metropolis Lake Road and for unknown reasons lost control of the ATV and it overturned.

At the time of the wreck, Glisson was not wearing a helmet. There was no indication of any other vehicles being involved.

Toxicology results for Glisson are pending.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

