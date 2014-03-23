Deputies find man dead from gunshot wound in eastern Mo. home

Jefferson County, Mo. Sheriff Glenn Boyer said deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Treybrook Court in Imperial for a reported accidental shooting.

It happened Saturday around 9:55 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old David Utz dead in the home.

He had a single gunshot wound.

The death is under investigation.

