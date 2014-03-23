Deputies find man dead from gunshot wound in eastern Mo. home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deputies find man dead from gunshot wound in eastern Mo. home

Deputies find man dead from gunshot wound in eastern Mo. home

IMPERIAL, MO (KFVS) -

Jefferson County, Mo. Sheriff Glenn Boyer said deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Treybrook Court in Imperial for a reported accidental shooting.

It happened Saturday around 9:55 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old David Utz dead in the home.

He had a single gunshot wound.

The death is under investigation.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly