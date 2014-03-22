4 hurt, 2 brothers in custody after shooting at bar in Sikeston

Two brothers have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Sikeston bar that left four injured.Sikeston DPS Captain Jim McMillin says officers received a call of shots fired at Cronies Bar and Grill at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.When officers arrived on scene, they found two people inside that had been shot.It was learned that two other people had already left the bar that had also been shot.Witnesses said around 12:30 a.m. a man came up to one of the victims inside the bar and pointed a handgun at the man.The suspect reportedly shot three or four times at a man while he was standing amongst several patrons.The shooting victims include: a 30-year-old Sikeston man who was shot twice in the stomach, a 27-year-old Sikeston woman who was shot in the leg, a 23-year-old Sikeston man who was shot in the left forearm and a 26-year-old Sikeston woman who was shot in the left knee.All of the victims' gunshot injuries are considered non-life threatening. However, all of the victims were scheduled to have surgery for their injuries, according to the probable cause statement.Witnesses and victims were able to identify the shooter as 32-year-old Antonio Marcel Flenoid of Sikeston.According to DPS, it is believed an ongoing feud between Flenoid and one of the victims led to the shooting.Investigators began searching for Flenoid and found him at a home in Sikeston at 540 a.m. Saturday.Flenoid was taken into custody and was subsequently charged through Scott County Court.Antonio Marcel Flenoid was charged with four counts of assault 1st degree and armed criminal action.Then, on Sunday morning, one of the victims and a witness called police and said they believed the shooter to be Flenoid's brother. Both said the two brothers look alike and that Antonio was fighting with one of the victims and while fighting, he had been shot.Sikeston Department of Public Safety officers responded to an address in the 800 block of W. Gladys in reference to a tip on the location of a second suspect Sunday around 11:20 a.m. identified as Ericonta Flenoid.When police arrived, they found Flenoid walking away from an apartment. Police detained Flenoid and found a handgun in his pants. The serial numbers were filed off of the gun, according to Sikeston DPS.Ericonta Daman Flenoid, 31, of Sikeston, was charged Monday morning with four counts of assault 1st degree and armed criminal action.Both suspects remain in custody awaiting their arraignment. Both have been issued a $100,000 cash only bond through Scott County Court