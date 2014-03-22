Man taken into custody after overnight incident on Benton Street in Cape Giradeau

A man was taken into custody after an incident on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau overnight.

Michael J. Bragg, 44, of Cape Girardeau was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone and Oxycodone), resisting arrest by fleeing, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol Corporal Clark Parrott, troopers tried to pull over his vehicle for a routine traffic stop.Troopers say Bragg fled in his vehicle and drove into Cape Girardeau.He then got out of his vehicle on Benton Street and ran into a home.The Missouri Highway Patrol was granted an arrest warrant and went in and took him into custody. He was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail.