DUI checkpoint nets arrests, citations in Mt. Vernon

Friday night, the Mt Vernon Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff's Department teamed up for roadside DUI checkpoints in Mt Vernon.

According to Mt. Vernon police, the officers checked 450 drivers and issued 23 traffic citations.

The citations included one DUI, one suspended driver, one driving without a license, two illegal transportation of alcohol and one underage possession of alcohol.

Officers also made criminal arrests of resisting arrest, possession of cannabis, possession of drug equipment and a warrant arrest.

