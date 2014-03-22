2 hospitalized after 2-car crash in Cape Girardeau

Two cars were involved in wreck in Cape Girardeau on Saturday morning.

It happened sometime after 11:20 a.m. on Mt. Auburn Road and Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau.

The car was going east on Highway 74 when the elderly woman driving may have passed out, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Police say elderly woman's car then hit another car going north on Mt. Auburn before going into a ditch.

The two drivers had moderate injuries, and both were taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

Highway 74 was down to one lane for clean up.

