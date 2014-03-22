Deputies: Man taken into custody after DUI head on crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deputies: Man taken into custody after DUI head on crash

George M Ryan (Source: McCracken County Jail) George M Ryan (Source: McCracken County Jail)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Tennessee man was taken into custody after officer say he was involved in a head on crash while under the influence of alcohol.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries on the US HWY 60/Tennessee River Bridge.

It happened on Friday shortly before 10:10 p.m.

George M Ryan, 64, of New Johnsonville, Tenn. was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of the bridge when he was involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by Jackee Duncan, 28, of Ledbetter, Ky.

Mercy Regional EMS took a passenger in Ryan’s vehicle, Kyla Parks, 56, of New Johnsonville, to Baptist Health of Paducah for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Duncan was taken by private vehicle to Lourdes Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say Ryan was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Ryan was taken to Baptist Health of Paducah for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Once medically cleared, Ryan was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Ryan was charged with:

· Dui 1st offense (aggravating circumstances) – class b misdemeanor

Assault 2nd degree – class c felony

· Wanton endangerment 1st degree – class d felony

· Criminal mischief 1st degree – class d felony

· Failure of owner to maintain insurance – class b misdemeanor

The eastbound lane of the bridge was closed for around one hour for the clean up and investigation of the collision.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by The Reidland Fire Department, Mercy Regional EMS and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

