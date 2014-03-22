Liquid Nitrogen spill shuts down intersection in Hickman, Ky.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the intersection of Lattus Rd and Mangold Rd near Hickman in Fulton County, Ky. is blocked due to a CMV crash.



Transportation officials say a vehicle is carrying Liquid Nitrogen 32% (UN 1977) and has spilled around 20 gallons.



The intersection is expected to be blocked for three or more hours.

