Funeral arrangements made for teen killed in Charleston shooting

Funeral arrangements have been set for an 18-year-old killed in a shooting in Charleston, Missouri on Friday night, March 21.

Visitation for Jajhirien Marteas Caldwell will be Saturday, March 29 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Elm Street Baptist Church in Charleston. The internment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery near Charleston with the Williams Funeral Home of Charleston in charge of arrangements.



Caldwell was born October 12, 1995 in St. Louis, Mo. to Latisha Caldwell and Rico Robinson, Sr. and Larenzle Coleman. He attended Southwind High School in Memphis, Tenn.



The Charleston Department of Public Safety said they got numerous calls about shots fired in the area of Locust and Ada Street around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Neighbors said there was a party at the home and someone just started shooting.

Officers found an 18-year-old male behind a residence at 906 South Locust with a gunshot wound. Family members confirm the victim killed was 18-year-old Jajhirien Caldwell.

"That's just how my cousin is. He stayed fresh," said Shondor Webster, the victim's cousin. "He was a good person man. I don't know who's responsible for it. There was so many shots, there was about fifty rounds. You heard so many gunshots, it was just splattering everywhere."

DPS Director Robert Hearnes says an officer administered CPR on the 18-year-old until the arrival of an ambulance. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered by the Mississippi County Coroner.

According to DPS second gunshot victim, Cornelius David, 24, of Charleston, sought treatment at an area hospital and was released.

DPS says he is not cooperating with the investigation.

The Charleston DPS and the State Highway Patrol are investigating the crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston DPS at (573) 683-3737. DPS says their are no suspects in custody at this time.

DPS Director Robert Hearnes would like to thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sikeston DPS, Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Cape Girardeau Police Department for their assistance.

