Jackson Airman surprises mom at school assembly

A Jackson, Missouri teacher got a big surprise during an assembly at her school Friday afternoon.

Tammy Eggers, a kindergarten teacher at North Elementary School, thought she was going to a school assembly. It turned out to be much more.

Her son, 19-year-old Airman 1st Class Justin Barkley, surprised his mom.

Barkley hasn't seen his mom in nine months. He actually made it back to the states about two weeks ago, but he didn't tell his mom he was home.

He'll have to return to his duty station in two weeks.

