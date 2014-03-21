KSP presents Excellence in Highway Safety Awards

The Kentucky State Police recently honored nine members of the agency who went above and beyond the call of duty to make highways safer in the Commonwealth.

The seventh annual Excellence in Highway Safety awards ceremony was held at KSP headquarters on March 18. The awards are based upon the highest number of occupant protection, speed, driving under the influence, commercial motor vehicle citations written and educational programs provided during 2013.

KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer presented the awards to the honorees and says their efforts have directly impacted the recent reduction in Kentucky traffic fatalities.

“As an agency we have worked very hard to reduce the loss of life on Kentucky roadways,” Brewer said. “It’s an honor to recognize these individuals who go beyond what is normally expected of them and who make a tremendous contribution in the Commonwealth on a daily basis.”

EHS 2013 award recipients included: Sr. Tpr. Nathan Clinkenbeard (Occupant Protection); Tpr. Jason Young (Speed); Sgt. Steve Walker (DUI Enforcement); Ofr. Brian Gilliam (CMV Safety Inspections); Insp. Ramona Lawson (Safety Inspections); Ofr. Richard Bolduc (CMV Out of Service Rate); Insp. Billy Taylor (CMV Out of Service Rate); Ofr. David Burton (CMV Enforcement) and Tpr. Shaun Little (Community Education).

“The men and women who serve this agency every day by patrolling our roadways made an incredible impact in 2013. Statewide, KSP troopers and CVE officers wrote 66,875 speed citations, 36,769 seat belt/restraint citations, 126,661 CMV citations, made 8,059 DUI arrests and provided local communities with 1,515 educational programs pertaining to public safety. All of these individuals are to be commended,” Brewer added.

Citizens can contribute to highway safety by reporting erratic drivers to the Kentucky State Police toll-free at 1-800-222-5555. Callers will remain anonymous and should give a description of the vehicle, location, direction of travel and license number if possible.

