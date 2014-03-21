Cape Girardeau deputies arrest man in connection with home invasion

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department said deputies were on the scene of a home invasion and vehicle fire Friday night in northern Cape Girardeau County.

The sheriff's department said at about 6 p.m. they received a 911 call from a resident on County Road 411, just off of Missouri State Highway KK near Friedheim, Mo. The caller said she heard and saw a black male break her door down and enter her home.

Deputies say she was able to get to safety and call 911. She said the suspect told her he was going to kill her and grabbed a kitchen knife.

Sheriff's deputies who were nearby arrived on the scene and caught the man on the stairwell of the home. They say he had a knife and a belt in his hands. They were able to arrest him.

According to the sheriff's department, the man received a cut to his head during the arrest and was taken to a hospital for treatment before being incarcerated.

At about the same time, the sheriff's department said they received a report of a vehicle on fire in a field on nearby County Road 408.

The North County Fire Department was called in to extinguish the fire.

The sheriff's department said the car is believed to be owned by the suspect arrested in connection with the home invasion. They say the suspect and his car are from the St. Louis area.

Cape Girardeau County sheriff's deputies have a warrant on Demetrius A Fayne, 32, of the St. Louis, Mo area.

He has been formally charged with:

· Class b felony of burglary in the 1st degree

· Felony of armed criminal action

· Class d felony of knowingly burning

· Class d felony of resisting arrest

He remains hospitalized but in custody of sheriff's deputies.

His bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

The investigation is ongoing.