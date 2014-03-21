U.S. Army Corps of Engineers names Engineering Journeyman of the Year

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers named Joshua Lix of the Fort Leonard Wood Construction Division as FY13 Engineering Journeyman of the Year.

Lix serves as an advocate for future engineers and is a Project and Office Engineer in many construction contracts in the region.

He also promotes the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics initiative, which ensures future talent for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, by partnering with local schools and youth-centric organizations, mentoring recent college graduates and helping in college recruiting trips.

Lix volunteers as a leader for the Boy Scouts, is an Eagle Scout and has received the OA Vigil Honor, as well as teaching engineering classes at Southeast Missouri State University in January and February for the University and the Merit Badge University, respectively.

He graduated Woodland High School in 2005 and Missouri Institute of Science and Technology (MS&T-Rolla) in 2009.

