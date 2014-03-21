Body of missing Shawneetown woman identified, Cape Girardeau Co. sheriff's office now owns armored vehicle

The Hardin County coroner confirmed Friday night that the body of Chrisandra Williams was found in the SUV pulled from the Ohio River on Thursday.

Good evening,

The Hardin County coroner confirmed Friday night that the body found inside the SUV pulled from the Ohio River is that of Chrisandra Williams. Coroner Jessica Cullum said the autopsy was completed Friday.

It towers over other vehicles owned by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. A new armored vehicle came free of charge and could protect officers during active shooter situations. Mollie Lair had the story about the MRAP vehicle sitting in the sheriff's office parking lot.



According to Marble Hill Fire Chief, two families with five young children lost their home to a fire on Friday. Crews got the call shortly after lunch to County Road 326 in Bollinger County. When crews arrived, the home was fully involved. Also, four crews worked a separate fire on Highway U in Cape Girardeau County off of Copperhead Lane.

The Kentucky State Police is looking for a non-compliant sex offender. Police say the last known address for Victor M. Quarles was East 21st in Hopkinsville, Ky.

An Evansville man is in custody on two counts of human trafficking charges. Jathar Williams, 31, is being accused of taking two juvenile runaways from Evansville to Henderson.

In national news, the IRS called it the largest phone scam it’s ever seen. Con-artists posing as agents are demanding money from taxpayers. According to the Treasury Inspector General for Taxpayer Administration, thousands of victims have lost more than $1 million from the scam. You can click here for some tips and what to do if you receive one of these calls.



Wendy’s is rolling out a program that lets customers pay using their smartphones, following a similar plan unveiled by Burger King this week. The Wendy’s Co., based in Dublin, Ohio, has been testing the mobile payment option over the past year and said the majority of its roughly 5,800 U.S. locations are now ready to accept the payments.

Amber Ruch

KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer

aruch@kfvs12.com

Facebook and Twitter

KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS

?