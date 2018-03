IRS: largest phone scam we've seen

The IRS calls it the largest phone scam its ever seen. Con-artists posing as agents are demanding money from taxpayers.According to the Treasury Inspector General for Taxpayer Administration, thousands of victims have lost more than $1 millions dollars from the scam.The thieves call, saying the victim owes money in taxes, and must pay using a debit or credit card, or wire transfer."I have not gotten one of these calls and I hope I don't because it's scary," said Teresa McMullin."I don't answer my cell phone or my landline unless I see a name and it's a friend of mine," said Sherry Boyd.People like Boyd say they take precautions against scams by only answering calls from people they know."It is a concern, and I don't like hearing the amount of people that are taken in, but all I can do for myself is don't answer the phone," said Boyd."It makes me more skeptical of phone calls," said McMullin.Other people like Mortina Williams say they think they could spot a phony phone call."Because I know the IRS would never call me personally," said Williams.So what do you need to know? The Treasury Inspector General for Taxpayer Administration said the IRS:-will contact you by mail first if you have any unpaid taxes.-they won't ask for you to pay with a debit card or wire transfer-they won't ask for credit card information over the phone-They won’t make threats like deportation, a loss of a driver’s license, or going to jail.The scammers will usually:-use common name- know the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number-make the caller ID appear it's the IRS calling-send follow up emails to make their scam seem real-call as police or authorities threatening arrest if you don’t pay.If you get a phony phone call, report the incident to the Treasury Inspector General 800-366-4484.If you get a scamming email, forward the email to phishing@IRS.gov . And make sure you don’t open any attachments or links.This is just one of the top dozen the IRS wants to warn you about.Here are a few more:-Identity theft-Phone scams-Phishing-False promises of “free money” from inflated refunds-return preparer fraud-hiding income offshore-Impersonation of charitable organizations-False income, expense or exemptions-Frivolous arguments-Falsely claiming zero wages or using false form 1099-Abusive tax structures-Misuse of trustsYou can read more about those scams here