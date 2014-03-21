Scam alert - Armored vehicle - Man convicted of shooting girlfri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scam alert - Armored vehicle - Man convicted of shooting girlfriend

A government watchdog says thousands of victims have lost more than $1 million dollars in a scam. Con artists make their calls appear on your caller ID as if they're coming from the IRS. Christy Millweard tells you what to look out for tonight at 5:00.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office has a new armored vehicle. Mollie Lair has the details tonight at 5:04.

Crews were called to two separate structure fires Friday in Cape Girardeau and Bollinger Counties.

Grant Dade says tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers, mainly across our far southern counties.

We will have the latest on the vehicle and body pulled from the Ohio River yesterday.

A southern Illinois man has been convicted of shooting and killing his 23-year-old girlfriend.

As Missouri prepares for its fifth execution in five months, the Missouri Supreme Court on Friday set the date for another.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a bridge over the Mississippi River near Wickliffe in far western Kentucky will be closed through March 28.

The Village of Dongola announced that a boil water order issued for March 19 has been lifted.

Todd Richards has state level high school and NCAA tournament hoops scores and highlights.

Due to NCAA basketball, there will be no Heartland News at 6. Tune in to Heartland News at 10 and kfvs12.com for updates.

For more news, go to our mobile app.

Have a great evening -

James Long
Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
