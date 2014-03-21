KY man accused of exposing himself to woman

Authorities say a Graves County man is accused of exposing himself to a woman two weeks ago.

Mark E. Goatley, 54, of Hickory, Ky., was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree indecent exposure.

A Vienna, Illinois woman told police on March 7 that she was sitting in her car on the side of the road in the 300 block of South 31st Street when a man pulled up next to her in a car.

The woman said the man signaled for her to roll her window down, and when she did, the man exposed himself to her. She said the man then drove away in the direction of Lone Oak Road.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant, charging Goatley with second-degree indecent exposure. He contacted Goatley, who agreed to come to the police department Thursday afternoon.

Goatley told him he got off work on March 7 and drove around looking for an attractive female. He admitted having exposed himself to the victim and said that “he does this on occasion but only to attractive adult females.”

Goatley was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

