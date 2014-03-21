Crews called to structure fires in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau Counties

According to the Marble Hill Fire Chief two families with 5 young children lost their home to a fire on Friday.

Crews got the call shortly after lunch to County Road 326 in Bollinger County. When crews arrived, the home was fully involved.



Two other departments helped to keep the fire from spreading into the woods.

The fire chief says the mobile home was a total loss and those living there lost everything.

Meantime, a separate fire happened on Highway U in Cape Girardeau County off of Copperhead Lane.

Four different crews are working to put out a shop fire that has spread into the woods.

No injuries have been reported with either fire.

