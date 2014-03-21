Heartland Cooks 3/28/14 - Ann Marie's Sausage, Spinach & Wild Rice Casserole

This week’s Heartland Cook grew up in Sikeston, but now calls Murray, Kentucky home. Ann Marie Bloemer has a couple of picky eaters in her household, so she’s struggled to fix something nutritious but tasty for dinner that they’ll eat. Lots of experimentation led to her Sausage, Spinach & Wild Rice Casserole, a dish her kids absolutely love. Plus, she says it’s so easy to make – her teenage son fixes a pan of it all by himself at least once a week.



Ingredients:

1 lb. Spicy sausage

3 slices deli Pepper Jack cheese

3 oz. cream cheese

1 cup fresh spinach leaves

2 cups wild rice (cooked)

2 chicken bouillon cubes

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions:



Preheat oven to 350 degrees.



Cook two cups of wild rice with three cups of water and two chicken bouillon cubes on the stovetop or in a rice cooker.



Brown sausage in a large skillet, and drain fat. Add pepper jack cheese and cream cheese to skillet and stir until cheese melts. Add spinach and stir until leaves wilt. Add cooked rice to skillet and mix well.



Scoop contents of skillet into oven-safe casserole dish. Top with shredded Parmesan cheese.



Bake 20 minutes uncovered or until cheese is golden brown.



