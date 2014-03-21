1 hospitalized after driver swerves to miss deer

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle injury collision at the McCracken - Ballard County line on Joppa Landing Road on Friday.

Deputies say George A. Lawrence, 67, from Kevil, was driving a pickup northbound on Joppa Landing Road, just entering McCracken County from Ballard County, when a deer ran in front of his vehicle.

Lawrence swerved to avoid the deer, causing his vehicle to exit the roadway on the west side. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle continued through a ditch for a short distance before striking a tree.

Lawrence was extricated from the vehicle by non-mechanical means and treated at the scene by Ballard County EMS.

Lawrence was flown from the scene by Air Evac Lifeteam to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville Indiana.

The roadway on Joppa Landing Road at the county line was closed for approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes for the investigation and clean-up of the collision.

The McCracken County Sheriffs Department was assisted on scene by the Ballard County Sheriffs Department, Kentucky State Police, Ballard County EMS, Mercy Regional EMS, Ballard County Emergency services, Air Evac Lifeteam and the Kevil Fire Department.

