KY 307 in Hickman County to close for bridge beam replacement

HICKMAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close KY 307 in Hickman County at the site of ongoing construction of new bridges over Bayou De Chien on Monday.

The closure on KY 307 at mile point 4.5 is to allow beams to be set on the new Bayou De Chien Bridges.

KY 307 will close at this site at approximately 8 a.m. after the morning school bus run.

There will be no marked detour.

Flaggers will be placed on KY 307 at the KY 58 Intersection and the KY 1529 Intersection to help direct motorists to a viable detour route.

KY 307 is expected to remain closed at this site until sometime Monday evening.

At the end of work on Monday the contractor will evaluate progress on the beam placement process and determine if an additional closure may be required on Wednesday.

