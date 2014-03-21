Pinckneyville man accused of animal abuse

Pinckneyville police say a man was taken into custody on Thursday on an animal abuse charge.

Daniel Finney, 23 of Pinckneyville, faces the charge of cruel treatment of an animal, and also ticketed for no rabies inoculation.

Officers took custody of all the animals.

The animals were taken to a veterinarian's office where they are being treated.

Daniel Finney was taken to the Perry County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

