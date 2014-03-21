4 facing meth, drug charges after traffic stop in western Ky.

Sheriff's deputies say two western Kentucky men along with two Ky. women, are all facing charges after a meth and drug investigation on Thursday evening.

Lisa Andrews, 45, of Paducah was charged with unlawful distribution of a meth precursor, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance-xanax, possession of a controlled substance-valium, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David R. Bailey, 44, of Hickory, Ky. was charged with unlawful distribution of a meth precursor.

Kimberly L. Downs, 33, of Paducah was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Thomas C. Campbell, 43, of Paducah was charged with complicity to manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a police scanner and unlawful distribution of a meth precursor.

Detectives and sheriff's deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Lisa Andrews on Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Schneidman Road and Stark Avenue.

Several adults occupied the vehicle, three of which were later put into custody.

After a traffic stop, McCracken County deputies put into custody Lisa Andrews on an outstanding Livingston County arrest warrant. She was found with marijuana and prescription drugs in her purse, according to officers.

According to deputies, Kimberly Downs, who was in the back seat was trying to conceal items.

Detectives found quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia that she had tried to hide. After searching Downs, deputies found three additional baggies of methamphetamine packaged for sale concealed in an undergarment. Downs boyfriend, David Bailey, was also arrested during the stop.

Detectives then obtained and performed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Herzog Lane, the Thomas Campbell residence, in McCracken County. Detectives say they found a number of active methamphetamine labs, a police scanner, digital scales, currency, assorted drug paraphernalia and additional methamphetamine.

Thomas Campbell arrived at the residence while the search was taking place and was put into custody.

Detectives say Kimberly Downs was manufacturing methamphetamine at the Herzog Lane residence and then selling it for profit. David Bailey, Thomas Campbell and Lisa Andrews were assisting by purchasing Sudafed and other precursors to assist Downs in return for finished product (meth) or money, according to the sheriff's office.

All four were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Detectives say more arrests will likely be made in connection with this case.

