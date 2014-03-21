4 facing meth, drug charges after traffic stop in western Ky. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 facing meth, drug charges after traffic stop in western Ky.

Lisa Andrews (Source: McCracken County Jail) Lisa Andrews (Source: McCracken County Jail)
David Bailey (Source: McCracken County Jail) David Bailey (Source: McCracken County Jail)
Thomas Campbell (Source: McCracken County Jail) Thomas Campbell (Source: McCracken County Jail)
Kimberly Downs (Source: McCracken County Jail) Kimberly Downs (Source: McCracken County Jail)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Sheriff's deputies say two western Kentucky men along with two Ky. women, are all facing charges after a meth and drug investigation on Thursday evening.

Lisa Andrews, 45, of Paducah was charged with unlawful distribution of a meth precursor, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance-xanax, possession of a controlled substance-valium, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David R. Bailey, 44, of Hickory, Ky. was charged with unlawful distribution of a meth precursor.

Kimberly L. Downs, 33, of Paducah was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Thomas C. Campbell, 43, of Paducah was charged with complicity to manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a police scanner and unlawful distribution of a meth precursor.

Detectives and sheriff's deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Lisa Andrews on Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Schneidman Road and Stark Avenue.

Several adults occupied the vehicle, three of which were later put into custody.

After a traffic stop, McCracken County deputies put into custody Lisa Andrews on an outstanding Livingston County arrest warrant. She was found with marijuana and prescription drugs in her purse, according to officers.

According to deputies, Kimberly Downs, who was in the back seat was trying to conceal items.

Detectives found quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia that she had tried to hide. After searching Downs, deputies found three additional baggies of methamphetamine packaged for sale concealed in an undergarment. Downs boyfriend, David Bailey, was also arrested during the stop.

Detectives then obtained and performed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Herzog Lane, the Thomas Campbell residence, in McCracken County. Detectives say they found a number of active methamphetamine labs, a police scanner, digital scales, currency, assorted drug paraphernalia and additional methamphetamine.

Thomas Campbell arrived at the residence while the search was taking place and was put into custody.

Detectives say Kimberly Downs was manufacturing methamphetamine at the Herzog Lane residence and then selling it for profit. David Bailey, Thomas Campbell and Lisa Andrews were assisting by purchasing Sudafed and other precursors to assist Downs in return for finished product (meth) or money, according to the sheriff's office.

All four were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Detectives say more arrests will likely be made in connection with this case.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly