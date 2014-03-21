KSP looking for sex offender

The Kentucky State Police is looking for a non-compliant sex offender.Victor M. Quarles, of Hopkinsville is a non-compliant sex offender, according to KSP.His last known address was East 21st in Hopkinsville, Ky.There is an active warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registration 1st offense (Class D Felony).Quarles is described as a black male, 45, 5 feet 8 inches, 190 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.Anyone with information about Quarles whereabouts is urged to contact the KSP at 270-676-3313 or toll-free, in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555. Callers may remain anonymous.