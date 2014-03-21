1 man dead, investigation ongoing after crash in Jefferson County, Ill.

One man was killed in a crash early Friday morning in Jefferson County on Interstate 57.According to Jefferson County Corner Eddie Joe Marks, 32-year-old Germi R. Lane of Oden lost control of his car, hit another vehicle and hit the guardrail.The other vehicle hit the guardrail as well and Lane's car went airborne over the guardrail.Marks says it appears Lane was thrown from his car and died from blunt force trauma.The crash happened in the southbound lane near mile marker 83 just before 2 a.m.The investigation is ongoing by the Illinois State Police and the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.