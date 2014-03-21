1 dead after apparent suicide involving poisonous gas in Marion - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 dead after apparent suicide involving poisonous gas in Marion

MARION, IL (KFVS) -

One man is dead after an apparent suicide Thursday night involving poisonous gas in Marion.

According to the Marion Police Department, the incident happened at 1003 South Mechanic Street just after 10:30 p.m.

Detectives say the Marion Fire Department’s Hazardous Material Team responded, and the area was quarantined for a short time and all hazardous materials were removed.

No other injuries happened as a result of the incident.

According to the police department, hydrogen sulfide was the poisonous gas.

A male subject was found deceased inside the vehicle of an apparent suicide.

The victim is not being identified at this time, pending notification of family.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

