Man charged after joint investigation into alleged stolen copper wiring

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that a Graves County man has been arrested after a joint investigation with Hickman County Sheriff Mark Green.

David Swegman, 25, of Water Valley, was charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000 and three counts of forgery first degree.



Sheriff Redmon said that Green contacted his office and explained to detectives that he received information of several individuals had been involved in thefts of large amounts of copper wiring from a contracting service located in Graves County.

Swegman was arrested in connection with the thefts of copper. It was learned during the investigation that copper wire valued in excess of $10,000 was stolen during an eighth month period starting back in August of 2013.

After initial interviews, detectives contacted Copeland Metals in Paris, Tenn. and learned that Swegman and another individual had been bringing copper wire on regular bases in rather large quantities to them to sell as scrap copper. On Wednesday, March 19, investigators received information that Swegman was in Paris, Tenn. selling another load of copper weighing 531 pounds.

Investigators with the Henry County, Tenn. Sheriff’s Office were contacted and Swegman was placed under surveillance while he was enroute back to Graves County.

Sheriff Redmon said Swegman entered Kentucky on K97 just south of Bell City. Officers caught up to him in Bell City and arrested him without incident.



During an interview in the sheriff’s office, detectives discovered that Swegman had in his possession three $100 bills and an uncut sheet of $100 counterfeit bills. Deputies say the counterfeit money was found in his wallet.

A search warrant was executed at Swegman’s home in Water Valley and evidence of several spools of wire had the plastic coating stripped from it and the empty spools of wire were left in a large pile in the backyard. Also, officers found six spools of wire that had not been stripped yet in the garage.

Swegman was taken to the Graves County Jail.

Both Sheriff’s Departments are continuing the investigation and say more charges may be forth coming.

