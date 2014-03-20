Guided tours offered at LaRue-Pine Hills in April - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Guided tours offered at LaRue-Pine Hills in April

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - Shawnee National Forest will host two guided field trips in the LaRue-Pine Hills Natural Research Area on Saturday, April 12.

The two tours will be hosted by Illinois Department of Natural Resources Herpetologist Scott Ballard, the River to River Cooperative Weed Management Area Coordinator Karla Gage and retired ecologist Andy West, respectively.

Ballard will host the "Reptile and Amphibian walk" down LaRue Road, while Gage and West will host "Native Plants and Natural History tour."

The tours will begin at 10 a.m., rain or shine, and registration is from 9:30 to 9:45.

Participants who are interested in taking one of the tours should meet on-site at LaRue-Pine Hills' Winters Pond parking lot.

Participants are also asked to bring water and a sack lunch and come dressed for the weather.

Carpooling is encouraged due to limited parking at the site.

Driving directions and other information can be found on the Shawnee National Forest's website at www.fs.usda.gov/shawnee and click on the LaRue-Pine Hills Appreciation Day icon.

The information can also be found by contacting the Mississippi Bluffs Ranger District Office at 618-833-8576.

  WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

