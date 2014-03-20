NCAA tournament kicks off, Scott City woman accused of stabbing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

NCAA tournament kicks off, Scott City woman accused of stabbing man, entertainment announced for Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Family members of a missing Shawneetown woman say an SUV was pulled from the Ohio River Thursday. Family members of a missing Shawneetown woman say an SUV was pulled from the Ohio River Thursday.

Good evening,

It’s NCAA Tourney Day! How’s your bracket looking so far? You can click here if you need a breakdown of the upcoming games. You can click here for a schedule of the NCAA Tournament on KFVS12.

A Scott City woman is facing domestic assault and armed criminal action charges. According to the probable cause statement, Kaitlynn Roth is accused of stabbing a man she knew while they were walking down by the old Blair Packing Building on Tuesday.

Family members of a missing Shawneetown woman say an SUV was pulled from the Ohio River on Thursday. Chrisandra Williams, 39, has been missing since December 2.

Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner said seven people were arrested Wednesday after three different search warrants involving drugs were served.

Southern Illinois University hosted their annual college expo on Thursday, March 19, giving 1,200 soon-to-be college freshmen a chance to learn about their school of choice face-to-face.

The City of Cape Girardeau said one of two southbound lanes on Mount Auburn will be closed on Monday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 25. The lanes will be closed between Keystone Drive and Hopper Road between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The entertainment for the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo was announced on Thursday at a luncheon. This year’s rodeo entertainment includes country music entertainers Josh Thompson, Thompson Square, Dustin Lynch and TBA on Saturday.

In national news, all but one of the nation’s 30 largest banks are better able to withstand a severe U.S. recession and global downturn than at any time since the financial crisis, the Federal Reserve has determined.

