SIU hosts annual college expo

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University hosted their annual college expo on Thursday, March 19, giving 1,200 soon-to-be college freshmen a chance to learn about their school of choice face-to-face.

The fair gives high school and transfer students an opportunity to visit with more than 100 public and private universities, community colleges, military and technical schools from all parts of the United States.

Representatives from SIU, EIU and other area colleges will be available to answer questions and provide informational materials to over 100,000 students.

Eighteen different high schools were in attendance.

The exposition was free and open to the public.

