2 SB lanes of Mt. Auburn Rd. to close March 24-25

The City of Cape Girardeau says one of two southbound lanes on Mount Auburn will be closed on Monday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 25.

The lanes will be closed between Keystone Drive and Hopper Road between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

They say Eastern Missouri Industries of Jackson, Mo. will be performing work in the area.

