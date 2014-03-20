Roadside mowing changes in Jackson, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Roadside mowing changes in Jackson, MO

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - Prior to the start of the annual mowing program which will begin this spring, the City of Jackson, Mo. is informing residents and businesses of some changes.

A new roadside mowing policy was recently approved by the mayor and board of council members.

Landowners are responsible for mowing the area between the edge of the street and the property line, more commonly known as “right-of-way."

The city says the majority of landowners in Jackson are already mowing this area - so this policy change will not impact their normal mowing patterns.

 Letters are currently being mailed out to affected property owners.

For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 243-2300 or the Police Department at 573-243-3151.

