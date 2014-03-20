400 acre prescribed burn at Trail of Tears State Forest

A 400 acre prescribed burn will take place at the Trail of Tears State Forest on Friday, March 21.According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, this will take place at the IDNRs new demonstration project beginning at 8:30 a.m. off of Route 127 (east) and Route 3 (west).IDNR is doing this because of oak and hickory dominance on the ridges to upper slopes is being lost.Assisting IDNR will be the SIU Fire Dawgs.