U.S. 60/62 bridge south of Cairo to close

The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to alert drivers traveling in the Cairo area that the US 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed.

The closure is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 21 at 7 a.m. and will extend through Friday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m.

The bridge will be open to all traffic from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.

Crews will be performing required annual safety inspection of the structure.

