Graves Co. schools celebrate National School Breakfast Week

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Graves County Schools recently celebrated National School Breakfast Week. Farmington Elementary School won the competition to see which school would have the highest student participation rate for breakfast during the designated week with 85 percent.

Rewarding that effort is a prize of a Sony Sound Bar System the Graves County Schools nutrition department donated.

Pictured here flanking the prize, to its left, are Farmington principal Melissa Paul with students Tray Madding and Armonnie Crisp. On the right side are district nutrition director Shelina McClain (left) and Farmington cafeteria manager Paula Jackson with students Caden Morris (left) and Carter Morris.

