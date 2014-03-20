Charleston Middle School holds Family Game Night - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Charleston Middle School holds Family Game Night

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
The scooter races were a big hit at Family Game Night! Pictured back to front are students Connor Beth Watkins, Maddy Stewart, Justin Warren, and Austin Achter. (Photos by: B.J. & Summer Babb) The scooter races were a big hit at Family Game Night! Pictured back to front are students Connor Beth Watkins, Maddy Stewart, Justin Warren, and Austin Achter. (Photos by: B.J. & Summer Babb)
Mrs. Chris Hart and Mrs. Kim James playing a board game with student Suave Fitzpatrick and his family. (Photos by: B.J. & Summer Babb) Mrs. Chris Hart and Mrs. Kim James playing a board game with student Suave Fitzpatrick and his family. (Photos by: B.J. & Summer Babb)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

"CMS Family Game Night" was held on March 18 and hosted by CMS Parent Involvement - B.J. Babb, Parent Liaison.

The energy was high as families participated in various activities and games, like a record-breaker game, an obstacle course in the gym, and a trivia game in the band room. Old standards like bingo and board games were available, as well as a basketball challenge in the gym.

A highlight of the evening was the scooter race game, where students, parents, teachers, and even the school mascot Billy Blue took advantage of racing down the halls of Charleston Middle School.

The school would like to thank all the staff helpers, OPAA Food Service, Mrs. Kathy Browning and Mrs. Megan Williams and their CHS helpers, and Billy Blue for attending.

