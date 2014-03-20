Hearnes Elementary School participating in Box Tops fund raising - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hearnes Elementary School participating in Box Tops fund raising program

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Ms. Allison Essner's 2nd grade class was the Box Top Winner for February. (Source: B.J. Babb, parent liaison for Warren E. Hearnes Elementary and Charleston Middle School)
Mrs. Charlotte McNeary's 5th grade class was the Box Top Winner for January. (Source: B.J. Babb, parent liaison for Warren E. Hearnes and Charleston Middle School)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Warren E. Hearnes Elementary School is participating in the General Mills Box Tops for Education fund-raising program to earn cash for their school.

This fund-raiser requires no door-to-door selling, and it costs nothing to become involved. If you would like to help, please clip the Box Top logos from participating General Mills products and send them to school with your children.

Classrooms that bring the most Box Tops in receive a "computer party" in Mrs. Rolwing's computer classroom.

Mrs. McNeary's 5th grade class was the Box Top Winner for January, and Ms. Essner's 2nd grade class was the Box Top Winner for February.

