Rte. N in Scott Co. to close for pipe replacement

The Missouri Department of Transportation says Route N in Scott County will be closed while crews replace the culvert pipe under the road.

This section of road is located between County Road 312 and County Road 316.

Weather permitting, crews will be working Monday, March 31 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MoDOT says the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

